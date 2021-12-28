Heartland Votes
Temporary cell service repairs complete following tornado

Temporary Cellular On Wheels (COW) units have been placed next to towers that are out of service in Mayfield, Dawson Springs and Benton.
Temporary Cellular On Wheels (COW) units have been placed next to towers that are out of service in Mayfield, Dawson Springs and Benton.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 8:29 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Cell service in Graves, Marshall and Muhlenberg Counties is improving, but it could be months before towers can repaired or replaced after they were hit by the tornado on Friday, December 10.

According to the Regional Emergency Operations Center, the level of cell and data service available as of Monday, Dec. 27 will the best it can be for the next three to six months.

Emergency leaders said crews with the major cell carriers have restored what they can at this time and installed portable cell towers where they could.

The portable towers, Temporary Cellular On Wheels (COW) units, have been placed next to towers that are out of service in Mayfield, Dawson Springs and Benton.

In addition to the COW units, several damaged towers are still in service, but not at the levels they were before the tornado.

REOC leaders said the damaged towers have cracks, antenna issues or specific structural issues and will need to be replaced.

Construction of new towers and restoration of phone and data connections are expected to take months to complete.

