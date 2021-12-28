Heartland Votes
Public Service Commission approves rate hikes for Ameren customers

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Public Service Commission approved a rate hike proposal for customers of Ameren.

Under the electric rate case agreement, Ameren Missouri will increase annual electric revenues by approximately $220 million effective on February 28. When Ameren Missouri filed its electric rate request with the Public Service Commission on March 31, it sought to increase annual electric revenues by approximately $299 million. This is the first general electric rate increase for Ameren Missouri since March of 2017.

Under the natural gas rate case agreements, Ameren Missouri will increase annual natural gas revenues by approximately $5 million effective on February 28. When Ameren Missouri filed its natural gas rate case on March 31, it sought to increase annual natural gas revenues by approximately $9.4 million. The last Ameren Missouri general natural gas rate case that resulted in a rate increase was in January 2011.

Ameren Missouri serves approximately 1.28 million electric customers and approximately 132,350 natural gas customers in Missouri.

