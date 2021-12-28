Personal items returned to Mayfield Candle Factory employees

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Personal Items from the Mayfield Consumer Products will be returned to their rightful owners later this week.

The Graves County Sheriff’s office said people who lost items the night of the tornado can pick them up at His House Ministries on Thursday, December 30, between 2 and 5 p.m.

Items recovered from the factory include keys, purses, wallets and cell phones.

The Sheriff’s office said people will be asked to describe the item they’re missing.

More than 100 people were working in the factory the night the tornado hit and nine of them died.

Authorities say grief counselors will also be available.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.