Murray man killed in 2-vehicle crash

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a serious two-vehicle crash in Calloway County on Monday afternoon, December 27.

The crash happened at approximately 1 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 80 and Bethel Road.

When crews arrived, they found two vehicles with significant damage.

According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses said the driver of a pick-up truck failed to stop at the stop sign on Bethel Rd. and traveled into the path of a car heading eastbound on Hwy. 80.

The driver of the truck, James L. Sills, 74 of Murray, died at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said a preliminary investigation indicates that Sills passed away from injuries he received during the crash.

The driver of the car, 23-year-old Jordan S. Abren of Murray, was transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Murray-Calloway County Emergency Medical Services, Calloway County Fire-Rescue and Air Evac assisted the sheriff’s office on the scene.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.