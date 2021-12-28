Mayfield church helps with tornado recovery

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - The need to continue to serve the community is what one Mayfield church is doing weeks after the Dec. 10 tornados struck.

“We’re just trying to figure out what people need and the best way to get that to them,” said Tyler Wunderlich Associate Minister at Northside Church of Christ.

Wunderlich says he felt called to help his community.

“This was a no brainer, we’re trying to help, the example of Jesus was take care of their physical needs and hopefully you can reach them spiritually,” said Wunderlich. “We’re trying to do that right now.”

The church located off of Housman Street and Kentucky 121 is looking to help as many people as possible.

“We’ve got water, diapers, personal hygiene kits, we’ve got cleaning supplies, we’ve got food, we’ve got tools and things that last. We’ve got tarps, and basically anytime we find another need we’re trying to fill that,” said Wunderlich

But Northside Church of Christ is getting some help from outside of Kentucky.

“We have a group out in the field right now, they’re helping cut some trees, move debris on a lot, we had a group at the food bank this morning, cleaned out some freezers. And then we’re doing distribution here,” said Sonny and Shannon Burch, members with Madison Church of Christ

Sonny Burch is the Deacon over Disaster relief for Madison Church of Christ. He tells me out of all the natural disasters he’s seen, the Mayfield Tornado is the worst.

Madison Church of Christ traveled up from Madison Alabama with 33 congregation members. They arrived Sunday Night and say they will work until Wednesday in Mayfield.

One of the reasons they came to help in Mayfield is they have a special connection with Northside Church of Christ.

“In 2018 our church sent a group of teenagers and adults for a mission campaign so we we worked in the summer with this church. And we had a lot of connections and when we realized this had happened, we started asking back home who wanted to come and how could we help, what could we do,” said the Burches.

The congregation brought up some supplies as well to help.

“We brought 12 boxes of coats, we brought sheets, we brought towels, we brought underwear, we brought feminine products, we brought anything you could think of,” said Sonny Burch.

Back in 2011, the Madison Church of Christ experienced a similar situation when the state of Alabama was ravaged by tornadoes.

Now the Northside Church of Christ needs to find some extra space for a lot of their donations.

“Right now we are trying to reach out to a couple people who may have some warehouses and things to get this under roof for now. Our other big concern is down the road, figuring out some place for this water,” said Wunderlich.

There’s one type of donation they need the most right now.

“We’re very supply rich, the need is financial. And so there’s churches you can donate to. There’s all kinds of organizations in here helping, I suggest any of those are great,” said Wunderlich.

This week the donations will be given out Monday through Thursday from 8am to 5pm.

It’s for anyone in the surrounding Mayfield area who needs help.

