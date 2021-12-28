Man in custody for entering homes, checking car doors in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man accused of walking into several homes and checking out car doors in Cape Girardeau was taken into police custody Monday evening.

Police said the receive multiple reports in the West End Boulevard and Broadway Street areas about the suspect.

According to Cape Girardeau Police Sgt. Joey Hann, it appeared the man was trying to steal items.

Hann said officers aggressively patrolled the area and found the suspect standing outside of a home near a rear window.

“The suspect appeared to be using his cellular phone as a light to look into the dark room,” said Hann.

When officers attempted to take the man into custody, he ran away.

Hann said officers were able to track him down approximately two blocks from the scene and took him into custody.

The suspect’s name is not being released pending formal charges.

