Kentucky Attorney General: Former Trigg County Sheriff pleads guilty to witness tampering, supplying alcohol to a person under 21

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - A former Trigg County sheriff has pleaded guilty to charges of providing alcohol to a person under 21 and tampering with the testimony of a potential witness.

According to a statement from Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, in February 2020, former Sheriff Jason Barnes of Gracey, Kentucky provided alcohol to a person under 21 and then attempted to affect the testimony of a potential witness.

He resigned from the office of sheriff on August 31, 2020.

On Monday, he pleaded guilty in Trigg Circuit Court to tampering with a witness, a Class D felony, and to an unlawful transaction with a minor in the third degree, a Class A misdemeanor.

