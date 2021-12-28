Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Kentucky Attorney General: Former Trigg County Sheriff pleads guilty to witness tampering, supplying alcohol to a person under 21

(Source: James Thomas, WAVE 3 News)
(Source: James Thomas, WAVE 3 News)(WAVE)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - A former Trigg County sheriff has pleaded guilty to charges of providing alcohol to a person under 21 and tampering with the testimony of a potential witness.

According to a statement from Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, in February 2020, former Sheriff Jason Barnes of Gracey, Kentucky provided alcohol to a person under 21 and then attempted to affect the testimony of a potential witness.

He resigned from the office of sheriff on August 31, 2020.

On Monday, he pleaded guilty in Trigg Circuit Court to tampering with a witness, a Class D felony, and to an unlawful transaction with a minor in the third degree, a Class A misdemeanor.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Wilson was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Cape Girardeau woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword to appear in court Monday
This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. U.S....
EXPLAINER: New easy-to-use COVID-19 pills come with a catch
Emergency crews rushed to a 3-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 in Pemiscot County early Sunday...
6 injured, including 2 children, in 3-vehicle crash
This photo combo shows from top left, Kaleb Franks, Brandon Caserta, Adam Dean Fox, and bottom...
Whitmer kidnapping plot defense seeks to dismiss indictment
Search and rescue crews line a Sharp County road searching for the plane crash Sunday night.
2 killed in Arkansas plane crash

Latest News

Boxes are set out by the curb to be thrown away.
Christmas trash could lead to unwanted visitors
Brick buildings were reduced to rubble in Mayfield, Ky. after a tornado hit the city Friday...
Road closures announced in cleanup efforts for Graves County
Their base foundation was always 60's, 70's and 80's. Now, they're base foundation will be 80's...
93.9 The River flips to Mike FM
Illinois State Police responded to a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in East Cape Girardeau...
ISP responds to deadly crash involving a pedestrian Christmas night