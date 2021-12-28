Kentucky Attorney General: Former Trigg County Sheriff pleads guilty to witness tampering, supplying alcohol to a person under 21
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - A former Trigg County sheriff has pleaded guilty to charges of providing alcohol to a person under 21 and tampering with the testimony of a potential witness.
According to a statement from Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, in February 2020, former Sheriff Jason Barnes of Gracey, Kentucky provided alcohol to a person under 21 and then attempted to affect the testimony of a potential witness.
He resigned from the office of sheriff on August 31, 2020.
On Monday, he pleaded guilty in Trigg Circuit Court to tampering with a witness, a Class D felony, and to an unlawful transaction with a minor in the third degree, a Class A misdemeanor.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.