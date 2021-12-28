Heartland Votes
Isolated severe storms possible Wednesday

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Scattered showers will continue through the first part of the evening and overnight hours. Most areas will be dry to start the day on Wednesday, but it will be short lived. More showers and some thunderstorms will spread back into the Heartland through the afternoon hours. There is a small chance of an isolated severe storm. The best chance for a severe storm will be in our far southern counties. We dry out again on Thursday, before more rain and possible more thunderstorms move in during your New Year’s Eve plans.

