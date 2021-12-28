High demand for rapid at home COVID-19 test

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you’re looking to buy an at-home COVID test you may have a hard time finding one.

The holidays are not helping, as the demand for these tests are clearing the shelves at local pharmacies. In the new year it could be easier to get your hands on these tests at a cheaper price.

“It’s seems like a lot of people are needing the more at home tests,” said Elizabeth Pham, Park Pharmacy manager.

Pham said Covid-19 rapid at home test are flying off the shelves, at Park Pharmacy in Cape Girardeau.

“Especially during this time of year with a lot of people wanting to travel, or big gatherings, the demand will most likely go up,” said Pham.

She said the pharmacy ran out of take-home test days ago. In fact, they aren’t the only one.

Multiple different pharmacies in Cape Girardeau, were out of test after the Christmas holiday.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, U.S. Chief Medical Advisor said he hopes availability of at home Covid-19 test across the nation increases by the new year.

“People getting ready to travel, getting ready to mix with family members and friends has been a very, very strong run-on testing and you know, obviously not making any excuses for it, we should have had more tests available but hopefully now as we get into the first couple of weeks in January, that will get much better,” said Dr. Fauci.

You can buy the test inside Park Pharmacy or at their drive through, but it will cost you.

“They are over the counter they actually cannot be covered under insurance. they might be able to use their HSA card but they would have to pay out of pocket for it,” said Pham.

President Biden said that should change pretty soon. He plans to keep his promise to send at home test to the U.S.

“Starting in two weeks private insurance will reimburse you for the cost of at home test or providing access or treat tests for folks who don’t have insurance,” said Biden.

Pham said she doesn’t see the demand slowing down anytime soon.

“I think this is a great way for people to easily be able to do this at home, in private. They can at least change their plans from there,” said Pham.

Pham expects that Park Pharmacy should have more at home COVID-19 test this week.

