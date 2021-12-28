Heartland Votes
Advertisement

High demand for rapid at home COVID-19 test

If you're looking to buy an at-home COVID test you may have a hard time finding one.
If you're looking to buy an at-home COVID test you may have a hard time finding one.(Noelle Williams)
By Noelle Williams
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 9:59 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you’re looking to buy an at-home COVID test you may have a hard time finding one.

The holidays are not helping, as the demand for these tests are clearing the shelves at local pharmacies. In the new year it could be easier to get your hands on these tests at a cheaper price.

“It’s seems like a lot of people are needing the more at home tests,” said Elizabeth Pham, Park Pharmacy manager.

Pham said Covid-19 rapid at home test are flying off the shelves, at Park Pharmacy in Cape Girardeau.

“Especially during this time of year with a lot of people wanting to travel, or big gatherings, the demand will most likely go up,” said Pham.

She said the pharmacy ran out of take-home test days ago. In fact, they aren’t the only one.

Multiple different pharmacies in Cape Girardeau, were out of test after the Christmas holiday.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, U.S. Chief Medical Advisor said he hopes availability of at home Covid-19 test across the nation increases by the new year.

“People getting ready to travel, getting ready to mix with family members and friends has been a very, very strong run-on testing and you know, obviously not making any excuses for it, we should have had more tests available but hopefully now as we get into the first couple of weeks in January, that will get much better,” said Dr. Fauci.

You can buy the test inside Park Pharmacy or at their drive through, but it will cost you.

“They are over the counter they actually cannot be covered under insurance. they might be able to use their HSA card but they would have to pay out of pocket for it,” said Pham.

President Biden said that should change pretty soon. He plans to keep his promise to send at home test to the U.S.

“Starting in two weeks private insurance will reimburse you for the cost of at home test or providing access or treat tests for folks who don’t have insurance,” said Biden.

Pham said she doesn’t see the demand slowing down anytime soon.

“I think this is a great way for people to easily be able to do this at home, in private. They can at least change their plans from there,” said Pham.

Pham expects that Park Pharmacy should have more at home COVID-19 test this week.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Wilson was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Cape Girardeau woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword to appear in court Monday
Emergency crews rushed to a 3-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 in Pemiscot County early Sunday...
6 injured, including 2 children, in 3-vehicle crash
This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. U.S....
EXPLAINER: New easy-to-use COVID-19 pills come with a catch
This photo combo shows from top left, Kaleb Franks, Brandon Caserta, Adam Dean Fox, and bottom...
Whitmer kidnapping plot defense seeks to dismiss indictment
Search and rescue crews line a Sharp County road searching for the plane crash Sunday night.
2 killed in Arkansas plane crash

Latest News

Boxes are set out by the curb to be thrown away.
Christmas trash could lead to unwanted visitors
Several juveniles were in the area playing at the time playing when Cornelius fired the hand gun.
Man arrested over shot fired on Christmas day in Cape Girardeau
The need to continue to serve the community is what one Mayfield church is doing weeks after...
Mayfield church helps with tornado recovery
Debris and downed power lines is widespread in Mayfield, Ky. after a tornado hit the city...
Graves Co. leaders to hold Facebook Live Q&A event on tornado recovery