Flags ordered to fly at half-staff to honor fallen Mo. firefighter

U.S. and Missouri flags are being flown at half-staff at Cape Girardeau fire stations in honor...
U.S. and Missouri flags are being flown at half-staff at Cape Girardeau fire stations in honor of fallen Boone County Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Bryant Gladney.(Source: KFVS/Noland Cook)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MISSOURI (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson ordered U.S. and Missouri flags be flown at half-staff at all government buildings in Boone County, the Firefighter Memorial of Missouri and firehouses statewide on Tuesday, December 28 to honor fallen Boone County Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Bryant Gladney.

Gladney was killed while responding to a crash on Interstate 70 east of Columbia early Wednesday morning, Dec. 22.

Authorities said the fire truck Gladney was in was hit by a tractor trailer.

Gladney was transported to a hospital where he later died.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

“We are deeply saddened that Assistant Chief Gladney tragically lost his life answering the call to assist others during an emergency,” said Governor Parson. “Chief Gladney had devoted his career to selflessly serving the people of Boone County and the State of Missouri. He mentored the next generation of firefighters to ensure they performed their duties safely and maintained the district’s proud traditions. We are grateful for his commitment to public service and are praying for his friends and family during this difficult time.”

Gladney began his fire service career as a volunteer firefighter with the Boone County Fire Protection District in 1986.

