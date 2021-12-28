First Alert: On-and-off scattered showers

(KFVS) - On-and-off scattered rain chances stick around Tuesday.

There may even be a few rumbles of thunder, but no severe weather is expected.

Heavier showers are possible near Mount Vernon to Farmington heading toward noon.

Winds will also be breezy with gust out of the south near 30 mph, at times. Isolated higher gusts are possible.

Afternoon high temperatures will range from the lower 50s north to near 70 south.

Lisa Michaels says there will be a lull in activity this evening with temps dropping into the 40s.

Wednesday will start off mainly dry, but another system will bring rain and storms by afternoon and early evening.

A few storms could be strong to severe across Kentucky, Tennessee and the Bootheel.

The larger severe weather threat looks to stay off to our south, but the StormTeam will be keeping a close eye on any storms that develop closely.

Showers and storms are back in the forecast for New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day. We’ll be monitoring this system for thunderstorms and the potential for wintry weather on Sunday.

