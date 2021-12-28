Heartland Votes
Egyptian Health Dept. reports 40 new COVID-19 cases

By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported 40 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, December 28.

The newly reported positive cases include:

Saline County

  • Female - one girl under the age of 10, five teenagers, three women in their 20s, three women in their 30s, four women in their 40s, two women in their 50s, one woman in her 60s and three women in their 70s
  • Male - four teenagers, one man in his 30s, one man in his 50s, one man in his 60s, two men in his 70s, on man in his 80s and one man in his 90s

Gallatin County

  • Female - one woman in her 40s
  • Male - one man in his 30s

White County

  • Female - two women in their 50s
  • Male - one teenager, one man in his 20s and one man in his 40s

As of Tuesday, Saline County has had a total of 5,235 positive cases, including 74 deaths; White County has had a total of 3,351 positive cases, including 33 deaths; and Gallatin County has had a total of 1,003 positive cases, including 10 deaths.

