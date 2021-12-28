Heartland Votes
Arsonist destroys Round Spring Visitor’s Center near Eminence, Mo.

Round Spring Visitor Contact Station was destroyed by fire in the early morning hours of December 27.
Round Spring Visitor Contact Station was destroyed by fire in the early morning hours of December 27.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 8:26 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
EMINENCE, Mo. (KY3) - Rangers with the Ozark National Scenic Riverways ask for assistance in locating those responsible for suspected theft and arson of the Round Spring Visitor’s Center near Eminence.

The incident happened Sunday night. Volunteer fire departments from Timber and Eminence fought the fire. The fire destroyed the building.

The National Park Service asked for assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office. Investigators ask if you were in the area of the Round Spring Visitor Center on December 26 between 9 p.m. and midnight, please contact the NPS Investigative Services Branch Tip Line. CALL or TEXT the ISB Tip Line 888-653-0009. Go online at nps.gov/ISB and click “Submit a Tip.” Or email at nps_isb@nps.gov.

The National Park Service closed the Round Spring campground, picnic pavilion and day use area as investigators search for clues. For information and updates on the reopening of the area, call (573) 323-4236 or visit the park’s Facebook page.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

