20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill.

The Perry County Health Department reported 20 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, December 28.
The Perry County Health Department reported 20 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, December 28.(WGEM)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 20 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, December 28.

The newly reported cases include:

  • 0-4 years - 0
  • 5-11 years - 0
  • 12-17 years - 1
  • 18-64 years - 16
  • 65 and up - 3

A summary of cases includes:

  • Active cases - 105
  • Released from isolation - 4,857
  • Deaths - 79

The health department will be holding a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday, Dec. 29.

The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

