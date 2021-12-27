Samburg, Tenn. is cleaning up after powerful tornado

SAMBURG, Tenn. (KFVS) - The community of Samburg, Tenn. got a direct hit from a tornado that struck on December 10.

Since then, they have been cleaning up their community. A lot of debris, homes and vehicles have been cleared away leaving only dirt and memories left behind.

Samburg Mayor John Glessner said the town has been significantly affected by the storm and the timeline of them to rebuild may take two years.

Glessner said they have moved about 750 truckloads of debris from the town to the burn pile.

“We’re happy with our progress,” Glessner said. “16 days into it, you would have never told me we would be where we are at today. But we’re here and that’s commendable to everyone that is involved in the process. My command group is top of the line.”

On Sunday, a group, along with area residents, helped organize a lot of donations they’ve collected recently.

“We’re sorting through what’s in there and the clothes that have any stains, rips or tears or stuff like that, we’re taking that to recycling and it will be made into fabric,” Reelfoot Rural Ministries Director Robert Craig said. “Any of the good stuff, we are sorting that out and it will go out to survivors of the tornado.”

Glessner said they are doing well with donated items like clothes, water and food as of right now but they will still need help with monetary donations.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.