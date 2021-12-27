Heartland Votes
Road closures announced in cleanup efforts for Graves County

Brick buildings were reduced to rubble in Mayfield, Ky. after a tornado hit the city Friday...
Brick buildings were reduced to rubble in Mayfield, Ky. after a tornado hit the city Friday night, Dec. 10.(Source: KFVS/Jordin Wyatt)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Drivers are instructed to avoid sections of KY 58 and KY 80 along Broadway in downtown Mayfield. Additionally, they should find alternate routes for U.S. 45 between downtown and the intersection with Macedonia Street.

The Kentucky National Guard is stationed to control traffic.

The select streets have to be closed due to high levels of activity, according to KYTC District 1 Chief Engineer Kyle Poat.

“There will be heavy equipment working along every street in the tornado corridor,” Poat said. “There will be trucks hauling debris out of the corridor. Travel in Mayfield is limited to only those directly involved in the recovery effort.”

The closures are meant to help speed up the process of debris removal in the area.

