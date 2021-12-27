Heartland Votes
Police identify skeletal remains found in Branson, Mo. as missing MMA fighter

David Koenig
David Koenig(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified skeletal remains found in Branson on December 22 as those of David Koenig.

The family reported Koenig, a former mixed martial arts fighter, missing in March of 2020. Forensic odontologist confirmed the identity.

A man searching for deer antlers located the remains in the 3700 block of Fall Creek Road. Investigators from the Branson Police Department and the Taney County Coroner’s Office conducted a search of the area, recovering most of the remains and several other personal articles. The examination of the remains conducted by a forensic pathologist determined that there was no trauma and that the death did not appear to be the result of foul play.

Since Mr. Koenig was reported missing, the Branson Police Department continuously partnered with several area law enforcement agencies in their search for him. This led to multiple searches of properties in Taney and Stone Counties in Missouri, and Boone County, Arkansas. Two of these searches included excavations of suspicious areas of disturbed earth. Additionally, several volunteer groups including the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) and cadaver dog groups have organized searches of large areas in the area for Mr. Koenig.

“Our department and the amazing group of volunteers never stopped in our efforts to find Mr. Koenig,” said Branson Police Chief Jeff Matthews. “While this is not the ending we hoped for, we offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Koenig.”

The Branson Police Department says it is grateful for the continued support from the family, volunteers, and regional partners, who all teamed to dedicate thousands of hours to search for David Koenig.  Among the agencies who participated in the investigation, were the following:

•           Branson Police Department

•           Taney County Sheriff’s Office

•           Missouri State Highway Patrol

•           Stone County Sheriff’s Office

•           Taney County Coroner’s Office

•           Hollister Police Department

•           Boone County (AR) Sheriff’s Office

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

