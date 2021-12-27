Missouri extends temporary WIC benefit increase through March

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has extended a temporary increase of WIC benefits through March 2022, which allows up to 60,000 women and young children to receive healthy fruits and vegetables each month.

The Missouri WIC program serves financially eligible women, infants, and children under the age of five. WIC families have the opportunity to shop for nutritious foods from more than 600 authorized WIC retailers throughout Missouri.

According to Missouri DHSS, the monthly increase is the same amount as November and December: $24 per month for child participants, $43 per month for pregnant and postpartum women participants and $47 per month for breastfeeding women participants. Standard CVB values range from $9-11.

President Biden signed the Further Extending Government Funding Act of 2022 into law earlier this month, giving the USDA authority to extend the temporary increase,

“I am thrilled that we have the opportunity to extend this value increase for women and children of Missouri,” said Donald Kauerauf, DHSS Director. “Added fruits and vegetables are the foundation for healthier diets and contribute to bettering our overall health.”

Eligible participants need to contact their WIC local agency to schedule an appointment to load the additional funds on their eWIC card before Jan. 1 to avoid any delays. For more information on the program, CLICK HERE.

