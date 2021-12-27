Mild Monday!

Cloudy skies this morning with very mild temperatures in the 60s. Southerly winds continue to push more moisture into the Heartland making it feel more humid outside. A few sprinkles/light shower is possible during the morning. Today will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures ranging from the mid 60s to low 70s by the very early afternoon. Cooler air will move in causing temperatures to slowly decrease by the mid/late afternoon.

A front will move through tonight that will bring rain in the forecast on Tuesday and Wednesday. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, but severe weather is not anticipated. Locally heavy rain could lead to isolated areas of flash flooding.

The end of the week will return to being dry and mild. New Year’s Eve could be wet as another system will bring rain and a few storms possible into New Year’s Day(Saturday). Enough moisture left with cold air on the back side of this system could bring us some light snow on Sunday.

-Lisa

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.