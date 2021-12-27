Man arrested over shot fired on Christmas day in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police Officers responded to the 900 block of South Pacific street about reports of gun fire on Christmas Day at 1:25 PM.

According to a statement from Sergeant Joey Hann of the Cape Girardeau Police Department, two neighbors had been in a verbal dispute.

31-year-old Drai Alexander Cornelius said he was going back to his house to get a gun.

After getting his weapon, he brandished it at his neighbors and fired one shot.

Several juveniles were in the area playing at the time playing when Cornelius fired the hand gun.

He fled the scene but officers were able to gather enough information to arrest Cornelius following the incident.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.