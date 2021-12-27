ISP responds to deadly crash involving a pedestrian Christmas night

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police (ISP) District 22 troopers were called to a crash involving a pedestrian Christmas night in East Cape Girardeau.

The single-vehicle crash happened at approximately 10:36 p.m. on Route 146 at Levee Road.

According to an ISP preliminary report, 64-year-old Tommie Willis, of Cape Girardeau, was walking in the roadway when he was hit by a car driven by Sacha Brown, 39 of McClure.

Willis was killed in the crash.

ISP said no further information about the crash is available at this time.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.