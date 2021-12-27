Heartland Votes
ISP responds to deadly crash involving a pedestrian Christmas night

Illinois State Police responded to a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in East Cape Girardeau...
Illinois State Police responded to a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in East Cape Girardeau on Christmas night.((Source: KFVS))
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police (ISP) District 22 troopers were called to a crash involving a pedestrian Christmas night in East Cape Girardeau.

The single-vehicle crash happened at approximately 10:36 p.m. on Route 146 at Levee Road.

According to an ISP preliminary report, 64-year-old Tommie Willis, of Cape Girardeau, was walking in the roadway when he was hit by a car driven by Sacha Brown, 39 of McClure.

Willis was killed in the crash.

ISP said no further information about the crash is available at this time.

