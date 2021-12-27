Heartland Votes
Graves Co. leaders to hold Facebook Live Q&A event on tornado recovery

Debris and downed power lines is widespread in Mayfield, Ky. after a tornado hit the city...
Debris and downed power lines is widespread in Mayfield, Ky. after a tornado hit the city Friday night, Dec. 10.(Source: KFVS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Tornado victims in Graves County could have their questions about recovery efforts answered during a Facebook Live event on Tuesday, December 28.

The Mayfield-Graves County Regional Emergency Operations Center (EOC) and the Graves County Office of Emergency Management (EMA) plan to hold the event at 5 p.m.

Questions can be submitted during the event in the comments.

Emergency response leaders said they will do their best to answer the questions during the meeting, but if they can not, a they will have a reply in the comments on Wednesday.

Residents can also call the Graves County Tornado Relief Hotline at 270-727-5114 with questions. The hotline can also be used to request assistance, such as if there is a need for food, water, tarps, generators, blankets or other essential items. The hotline is operated from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with after-hour voicemails monitored.

In addition to the question and answer portion of the Facebook live event, emergency response leaders will also give an update on recovery efforts and where residents can get information and various types of assistance.

