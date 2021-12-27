Gov. Pritzker to hold COVID-19 briefing on omicron variant

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to give in an update on the state’s response to COVID-19 on Monday, December 27.

The briefing will be held at the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago at 12 p.m.

Gov. Pritzker is expected to discuss the omicron variant and announce the expansion of vaccination clinics.

Earlier on Monday, the governor plans to participate in a virtual meeting with other governors and President Joe Biden.

The main topic of the National Governors Association meeting will also be about the omicron variant, but the governors will also be discussing the Biden administration’s response to COVID-19 and voicing the needs in their state in combating virus.

