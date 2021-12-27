Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Gov. Pritzker to hold COVID-19 briefing on omicron variant

Gov. Pritzker is expected to discuss the omicron variant and announce the expansion of...
Gov. Pritzker is expected to discuss the omicron variant and announce the expansion of vaccination clinics.(WRDW)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 9:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to give in an update on the state’s response to COVID-19 on Monday, December 27.

The briefing will be held at the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago at 12 p.m.

Gov. Pritzker is expected to discuss the omicron variant and announce the expansion of vaccination clinics.

Earlier on Monday, the governor plans to participate in a virtual meeting with other governors and President Joe Biden.

The main topic of the National Governors Association meeting will also be about the omicron variant, but the governors will also be discussing the Biden administration’s response to COVID-19 and voicing the needs in their state in combating virus.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Wilson was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Cape Girardeau woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. U.S....
EXPLAINER: New easy-to-use COVID-19 pills come with a catch
This photo combo shows from top left, Kaleb Franks, Brandon Caserta, Adam Dean Fox, and bottom...
Whitmer kidnapping plot defense seeks to dismiss indictment
Officer Jim Gillespie, a 14-year veteran of the force, and another officer decided to help out...
Caught on camera: Officers pay for shoplifter’s groceries
Ryan and Eric Wasson have been passing the same 10-roll Frankford “Santa’s Candy Book” with...
Brothers regift same hard candy for more than 30 years

Latest News

The Egyptian Health Department reported 107 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, December 27.
Egyptian Health Dept. reports 107 new COVID-19 cases
The Perry County Health Department reported 59 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, December 27.
59 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill.
Twelve states have seen at least a 10% hike in COVID-19 hospitalizations this past week...
Omicron spreading nationally during holidays
Previously against the vaccine, the mother now encourages anyone who is unvaccinated to educate...
Mother of 5 urges vaccinations after monthslong battle with COVID-19