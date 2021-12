FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear plans to hold a briefing on tornado damage recovery efforts in Kentucky on Monday, December 27.

The update will be held at 3 p.m. in Frankfort.

In addition to tornado recovery efforts, Gov. Beshear is expected to to give an update on the Commonwealth’s response to COVID-19.

