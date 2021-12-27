Gas prices fall 4 cents per gall on average

(KFVS) - GasBuddy released its weekly fuel prices trend for regular unleaded gas in the U.S.

The online petroleum analyst site reports the national average price of gasoline fell 4.2 cents per gallon in the last week.

“Nearly every state saw average gasoline prices decline last week as millions of Americans took to the road for holiday travel, with the national average now nearly 20 cents per gallon lower than in early November,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

As of Monday, December 27, the national average price is $3.25 per gallon, which is down 14.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and $1.01 per gallon higher than a year ago.

Even though prices are lower, De Haan reports prices will likely rise for some.

“Gas prices are likely to jump in the Great Lakes due to a behavior called price cycling, caused by a rise in the wholesale price of gasoline against a backdrop of prices in the region that have now fallen under replacement cost,” explained De Haan. “This will trigger a likely jump in gas prices in Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Illinois and Kentucky very soon.”

The following chart shows average fuel prices per gallon in Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky and Tennessee:

State Average price 12/27 Last week’s average Last month’s average Price average last year Illinois $3.343/gallon $3.391 (down 4.8 cents) $3.537 (down 19.4 cents) $2.358 (up 98.5 cents) Kentucky $2.935/gallon $2.966 (down 3.1 cents) $3.055 (down 12.0 cents) $2.110 (up 82.5 cents) Missouri $2.948/gallon $2.965 (down 1.7 cents) $3.052 (down 10.4 cents) $1.945 (up 100.3 cents) Tennessee $2.971/gallon $2.983 (down 1.2 cents) $3.078 (down 10.7 cents) $2.011 (up 96.0 cents)

