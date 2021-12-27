First Alert: Breezy, mild Monday

(KFVS) - Southerly winds continue to push mild and humid air into the Heartland.

Today will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures ranging in the the mid 60s to low 70s by the early afternoon hours.

Lisa Michaels says cooler air will move in mid to late afternoon which will cause temperatures to slowly decrease.

A front moving into the Heartland tonight will bring rain on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A few rumbles of thunder are possible, but severe weather is not expected.

Locally heavy rain is possible, which could lead to isolated areas of flash flooding.

The end of the week is looking dry and mild ahead of another system.

Rain and a few storms are possible New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day.

As the system exits the Heartland, there could be enough moisture and cold air that could bring us some light snow on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.