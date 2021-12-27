Heartland Votes
First Alert: Breezy, mild Monday

Southerly winds continue to push mild and humid air into the Heartland, but high temperatures will slowly decrease by mid to late afternoon.((Source: CNews/Dana Wampler))
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 3:35 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Southerly winds continue to push mild and humid air into the Heartland.

Today will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures ranging in the the mid 60s to low 70s by the early afternoon hours.

Lisa Michaels says cooler air will move in mid to late afternoon which will cause temperatures to slowly decrease.

A front moving into the Heartland tonight will bring rain on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A few rumbles of thunder are possible, but severe weather is not expected.

Locally heavy rain is possible, which could lead to isolated areas of flash flooding.

The end of the week is looking dry and mild ahead of another system.

Rain and a few storms are possible New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day.

As the system exits the Heartland, there could be enough moisture and cold air that could bring us some light snow on Sunday.

