Egyptian Health Dept. reports 107 new COVID-19 cases

The Egyptian Health Department reported 107 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, December 27.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported 107 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, December 27.

The newly reported positive cases since Wednesday, Dec. 22 include:

Saline County

  • Female - three under the age of five, two under the age of 10, six teenagers, 11 women in their 20s, five women in their 30s, five women in their 40s, two women in their 50s, five women in their 60s, three women in their 70s and one woman in her 80s.
  • Male - three boys under the age of five, four boys under the age of 10, one teenager, four men in their 20s, four men in their 30s, four men in their 40s and six men in their 50s

Gallatin County

  • Female - one girl under the age of five, four women in their 30s and one woman in her 50s
  • Male - one man in his 30s

White County

  • Female - one girl under the age of one, three teenagers, three women in their 30s, four women in their 40s, four women in their 50s, three women in their 60s, one woman in her 70s and one woman in her 80s
  • Male - two boys under the age of 10, one teenager, one man in his 30s, three men in their 40s, one man in his 50s, one man in his 60s and one man in his 70s

As of Monday, Saline County has had a total of 5,202 positive cases, including 74 deaths; White County has had a total of 3,346 positive cases, including 33 deaths; and Gallatin County has had a total of 1,001 positive cases, including 10 deaths.

