Contractors required to register in tornado-damaged areas in Ky.

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Contractors looking to help tornado and storm victims in Graves County will be required to register with the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office of Consumer Protection before conducting any work.

The emergency contractor registration office is located at 1102 Paris Road #5 in Mayfield and will open at 12 p.m. on Monday, December 27.

After opening day, the registration office will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The office will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 30 and Friday, Dec. 31.

According to Attorney General Daniel Cameron, the program is to protect storm victims from “fly-by-night” contractors and to provide them with scam and fraud prevention information.

Registered contractors will be issued placards, which must be displayed on their job sites and in their vehicles.

Contractors who have already registered in Mayfield or Graves County will be required to register with AG’s Office in Mayfield to receive their credentials.

Brochures with scam prevention tips will also be available for tornado and storm damage at the contractor registration office.

Contractors and consumers with questions can contact the registration office in Mayfield at 502-871-2424.

The following are suggestions from the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division, the Graves County and City of Mayfield governments and the Home Builders Association of Kentucky on hiring a contractor for repairs:

Research contractors or repair companies and get more than one estimate. Search for contractors on BBB.org or the Home Builders Association of Western KY

Get a reference from friends or family, and check with the contractor registration office in Mayfield if you have questions about the registration status of a contractor.

Reputable contractors will have the proper insurance (Workers Compensation, if they have employees, and General Liability). They will provide proof of coverage when asked. By possessing the proper insurance coverage, the contractor protects you, the customer.

Resist high-pressure sales tactics. Scammers often offer “special pricing” if you hire them on the spot. Do not feel forced to make a hasty decision to hire an unknown contractor.

Be proactive in researching and selecting a contractor instead of reacting to sales calls or door-to-door pitches. Reputable contractors will not go door-to-door to solicit business.

Do not pay a contractor or business upfront for their services.

Do not sign insurance checks over to a contractor. Be sure to get an invoice from your contractor and pay them directly, preferably with a credit card, so that charges may be disputed, if necessary.

Reputable contractors will provide the customer with a written contract detailing the scope of work, the general time frame of when the work will be done and the cost of the project. Do not sign documents that give a contractor rights to your insurance claims.

Scams can be reported to the Attorney General’s Office online by clicking here, suspected gouging can be reported online by clicking here or by contacting the Attorney General’s Natural Disaster Fraud Hotline at 502-696-5485.

