Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Active weather expected over the next week

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A few isolated showers possible through the evening hours, but many areas will stay dry until we move closer to day break on Tuesday. Tonight will be a little cooler with lows dropping into the 40s and 50s tonight. Scattered showers will arrive through the morning hours on Tuesday. Heavier rain and a few rumbles of thunder will push into parts of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois by the late morning and early afternoon hours. It will also be very windy for the Heartland with gust up to 30mph through the day. There will be a big spread in temperatures from north to south. Mt. Vernon, IL will only see a high around 50 degrees, while places like Murray, KY will hit 70 degrees. More rain and thunderstorms will push into the Heartland Wednesday afternoon. The heaviest rain will likely fall in the southern half of the area, with thunderstorms possible too. The greatest threat of severe weather looks to set up to our south, but there is a small chance we could see a stronger storm in parts of KY and TN. The weekend looks very active too. Saturday will bring more heavy rain and possibly more storms, then wintry precipitation possible on Sunday. Still a long way out, but something to watch closely.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Wilson was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Cape Girardeau woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword to appear in court Monday
This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. U.S....
EXPLAINER: New easy-to-use COVID-19 pills come with a catch
Emergency crews rushed to a 3-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 in Pemiscot County early Sunday...
6 injured, including 2 children, in 3-vehicle crash
This photo combo shows from top left, Kaleb Franks, Brandon Caserta, Adam Dean Fox, and bottom...
Whitmer kidnapping plot defense seeks to dismiss indictment
Search and rescue crews line a Sharp County road searching for the plane crash Sunday night.
2 killed in Arkansas plane crash

Latest News

First Alert Forecast at Noon on 12/27/21
First Alert Forecast at Noon on 12/27/21
What to do when the weather outside is frightful
Mild Monday!
First Alert Weather at 5 a.m. 12/27
First Alert Weather at 5 a.m. 12/27
Your First Alert forecast at 10 p.m. on 12/26.
First Alert forecast at 10pm on 12/26