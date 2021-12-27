Active weather expected over the next week

A few isolated showers possible through the evening hours, but many areas will stay dry until we move closer to day break on Tuesday. Tonight will be a little cooler with lows dropping into the 40s and 50s tonight. Scattered showers will arrive through the morning hours on Tuesday. Heavier rain and a few rumbles of thunder will push into parts of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois by the late morning and early afternoon hours. It will also be very windy for the Heartland with gust up to 30mph through the day. There will be a big spread in temperatures from north to south. Mt. Vernon, IL will only see a high around 50 degrees, while places like Murray, KY will hit 70 degrees. More rain and thunderstorms will push into the Heartland Wednesday afternoon. The heaviest rain will likely fall in the southern half of the area, with thunderstorms possible too. The greatest threat of severe weather looks to set up to our south, but there is a small chance we could see a stronger storm in parts of KY and TN. The weekend looks very active too. Saturday will bring more heavy rain and possibly more storms, then wintry precipitation possible on Sunday. Still a long way out, but something to watch closely.

