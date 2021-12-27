Heartland Votes
93.9 The River flips to Mike FM

By Mike Mohundro
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A radio station in Cape Girardeau is flipping to a different format and brand. So what does that mean for you?

On December 26th at midnight, 93.9, The River flipped to 93.9 Mike FM. This gave an opportunity to change the core of their music library.

“Our existing listeners, not a ton has changed for them. They are still getting the core music that they want so we don’t alienate them and they can still come back to us,” 93.9 Mike FM Program Director Rachel Cook said. “But then we are adding a lot of new stuff too.”

Their base foundation was always 60′s, 70′s and 80′s. Now, they’re base foundation will be 80′s with adding more 90′s and 2000′s music.

“Just to give something fresh. We really wanted, after the last couple of years, people want something new. We wanted to reenergize the southeast Missouri listening at work market too,” Cook said. “And really, this is for those moms that are taking their kids to cheer practice or soccer practice. We want a fun station for them to listen to.”

After they flipped, they started 9300 minutes of straight music. They also have a contest of who can guess the amount of songs within that 9300 minutes. The winner will get $326 in cash.

