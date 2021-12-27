Heartland Votes
Advertisement

6 injured, including 2 children, in 3-vehicle crash

Emergency crews rushed to a 3-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 in Pemiscot County early Sunday...
Emergency crews rushed to a 3-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 in Pemiscot County early Sunday morning, December 26.((Source: KFVS))
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 5:11 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to a 3-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 in Pemiscot County early Sunday morning, December 26.

The crash happened at 2 a.m. in the southbound lanes, approximately one mile south of Wardell, Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), the driver of a Ford Crown Victoria rear-ended a Ford Ranger and a Chevrolet Suburban also hit the pick-up truck in the rear.

The crash forced all three vehicles off of the roadway and the truck caught on fire.

MSHP said the driver of the truck, Jennifer R. Evans of Tulsa, Oklahoma, was thrown from the vehicle. She was transported to a Sikeston hospital with moderate injuries.

Two female passengers, ages 7 and 8, in the truck, were also hurt in the crash.

Both girls were transported by ambulance to a hospital in Hayti. The youngest girl was reportedly seriously injured.

The driver and a passenger in the Suburban, both of Chicago, were transported to a Cape Girardeau hospital. The passenger was seriously injured. The driver was treated for minor injuries.

The driver of the car, Tia A. Dunn of Kennett, was not hurt in the crash, but her passenger, Keith A Spriggs, also of Kennett, was treated for minor injuries at a hospital in Hayti.

MSHP reports everyone was wearing a seat belt, except for the driver of the truck and the passenger in the car.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Wilson was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Cape Girardeau woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. U.S....
EXPLAINER: New easy-to-use COVID-19 pills come with a catch
This photo combo shows from top left, Kaleb Franks, Brandon Caserta, Adam Dean Fox, and bottom...
Whitmer kidnapping plot defense seeks to dismiss indictment
Officer Jim Gillespie, a 14-year veteran of the force, and another officer decided to help out...
Caught on camera: Officers pay for shoplifter’s groceries
Ryan and Eric Wasson have been passing the same 10-roll Frankford “Santa’s Candy Book” with...
Brothers regift same hard candy for more than 30 years

Latest News

Police say the truck hit the motorized bike while turning left at an intersection.
1 person dead after crash in Dexter involving truck, motorized bike
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
South Sprigg Street is down to one lane after a grain truck overturned on Tuesday morning,...
S. Sprigg St. down to 1 lane near Buzzi Unicem due to overturned grain truck
As roads are blocked crews are trying to restore some residents power.
Road closures as crews are trying to restore power