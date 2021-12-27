59 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill.

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 59 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, December 27.

The newly reported cases since Wednesday, Dec. 22 include:

0-12 years - 0

5-11 years - 1

13-17 years - 1

18-64 years - 49

65 and up - 8

A summary of cases includes:

Active cases - 93

Released from isolation - 4,849

Deaths - 79

The health department will be holding a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday, Dec. 29.

The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.