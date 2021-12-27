59 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill.
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 59 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, December 27.
The newly reported cases since Wednesday, Dec. 22 include:
- 0-12 years - 0
- 5-11 years - 1
- 13-17 years - 1
- 18-64 years - 49
- 65 and up - 8
A summary of cases includes:
- Active cases - 93
- Released from isolation - 4,849
- Deaths - 79
The health department will be holding a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday, Dec. 29.
The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.
Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
