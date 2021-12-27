Heartland Votes
Advertisement

59 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill.

The Perry County Health Department reported 59 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, December 27.
The Perry County Health Department reported 59 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, December 27.(WRDW)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 59 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, December 27.

The newly reported cases since Wednesday, Dec. 22 include:

  • 0-12 years - 0
  • 5-11 years - 1
  • 13-17 years - 1
  • 18-64 years - 49
  • 65 and up - 8

A summary of cases includes:

  • Active cases - 93
  • Released from isolation - 4,849
  • Deaths - 79

The health department will be holding a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday, Dec. 29.

The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Wilson was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Cape Girardeau woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. U.S....
EXPLAINER: New easy-to-use COVID-19 pills come with a catch
This photo combo shows from top left, Kaleb Franks, Brandon Caserta, Adam Dean Fox, and bottom...
Whitmer kidnapping plot defense seeks to dismiss indictment
Officer Jim Gillespie, a 14-year veteran of the force, and another officer decided to help out...
Caught on camera: Officers pay for shoplifter’s groceries
Ryan and Eric Wasson have been passing the same 10-roll Frankford “Santa’s Candy Book” with...
Brothers regift same hard candy for more than 30 years

Latest News

The Egyptian Health Department reported 107 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, December 27.
Egyptian Health Dept. reports 107 new COVID-19 cases
Gov. Pritzker is expected to discuss the omicron variant and announce the expansion of...
Gov. Pritzker to hold COVID-19 briefing on omicron variant
Twelve states have seen at least a 10% hike in COVID-19 hospitalizations this past week...
Omicron spreading nationally during holidays
Previously against the vaccine, the mother now encourages anyone who is unvaccinated to educate...
Mother of 5 urges vaccinations after monthslong battle with COVID-19