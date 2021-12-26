First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

After a cooler and cloudy/foggy Sunday, a warm front will lift north through the region tonight bringing a return to warmer, windier and more humid conditions. Most areas will see Sunday ‘highs’ after sunset as warmer air blows in and winds pick up. A few showers could develop overnight, but the main precip event will wait until Monday night into Tuesday. Monday could see more record highs threatened, assuming we get a bit of sunshine….highs should be right around 70 on average…though temps will fall a bit later in the day as cooler air sinks back in from the northwest.

The Tuesday and Wednesday periods are looking wet with periods of rain and even a few thundershowers as a couple of systems move through. Severe storms are not expected but some heavy downpours will be possible at times. Thursday and Friday bring a brief dry period, before another system moves out of the Southwest by the weekend. Right now it looks like Saturday will be rainy, though this system could end with a little burst of cold and snow Sunday morning…so stay tuned!

