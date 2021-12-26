Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Warming up again overnight....plus....heavy showers by Monday night?
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After a cooler and cloudy/foggy Sunday,  a warm front will lift north through the region tonight bringing a return to warmer, windier and more humid conditions.   Most areas will see Sunday ‘highs’ after sunset as warmer air blows in and winds pick up.  A few showers could develop overnight, but the main precip event will wait until Monday night into Tuesday.   Monday could see more record highs threatened,  assuming we get a bit of sunshine….highs should be right around 70 on average…though temps will fall a bit later in the day as cooler air sinks back in from the northwest.

The Tuesday and Wednesday periods are looking wet with periods of rain and even a few thundershowers as a couple of systems move through.   Severe storms are not expected but some heavy downpours will be possible at times.   Thursday and Friday bring a brief dry period,  before another system moves out of the Southwest by the weekend.  Right now it looks like Saturday will be rainy, though this system could end with a little burst of cold and snow Sunday morning…so stay tuned!

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Wilson was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Cape Girardeau woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
FBI seeks clues in "intentional" Nashville bombing
One year later Christmas Day bombing survivors still struggle financially, where’s all the donated money?
Record-highs for Christmas.
First Alert: Above average temperatures continue next week
FILE - A view of the South balconies of the White House in Washington Nov. 30, 2021, lit up...
Pandemic woes spoil Biden’s 1st White House Christmas
One person is dead and another critically injured after a shooting at Town House Inn in Jackson...
Mississippi man charged with murder in shooting at Jackson, Mo. motel

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook
First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 12/25
First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 12/25
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Above average temperatures will continue into next week.
First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 12/24
First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 12/24