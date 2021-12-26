Heartland Votes
First Alert: Slightly cooler today

Brian Alworth says morning temps, mainly in the 40s, will slowly rise to near 60 by this evening.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 8:05 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(KFVS) - After record highs on Christmas Day, it will be just slightly cooler today.

Patchy, dense morning fog will give way to mostly cloudy cool conditions.

Posted by Brian Alworth KFVS on Sunday, December 26, 2021

Brian Alworth says morning temps, mainly in the 40s, will slowly rise to near 60 by this evening.

As the front returns from the south overnight, we’ll get back into a cloudy, breezy, damp and mild pattern Sunday night into Monday, with near-record lows and highs possible.

A few sprinkles or light showers look possible tonight and Monday, but the main event will arrive Monday night.

Rain will break out Monday night into Tuesday and may be heavy at times. A few thundershowers look possible, but we’re not outlooked for severe at this point.

By Wednesday, we’ll be cooling down a bit, but with lingering clouds and rain chances finally ending by Wednesday night.

Unfortunately, another strong weather system will be approaching by next weekend, so we may have to deal with some rain and perhaps even snow next weekend.

