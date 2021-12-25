McCracken Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing juvenile

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the publics assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old male.

According to the sheriff’s office, the missing juvenile is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds and has brown hair.

He is also wearing glasses, a red t-shirt, gray hoodie, jeans and white shoes.

He was last seen on Lovelaceville Road at approximately 6:30 p.m.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call McCracken County Sheriff’s Department at (270) 444-4719.

