McCracken Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing juvenile
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the publics assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old male.
According to the sheriff’s office, the missing juvenile is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds and has brown hair.
He is also wearing glasses, a red t-shirt, gray hoodie, jeans and white shoes.
He was last seen on Lovelaceville Road at approximately 6:30 p.m.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call McCracken County Sheriff’s Department at (270) 444-4719.
