Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reported 70 new cases of COVID-19

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 70 new cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday, December 25.

A summary of cases in the county includes:

Williamson County

New cases - 49

Total cases - 14,107

Total deaths - 184

Franklin County

New cases - 21

Total cases - 8,531

Total deaths - 118

