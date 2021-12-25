Heartland Votes
Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reported 70 new cases of COVID-19

(Pexels)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 70 new cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday, December 25.

A summary of cases in the county includes:

Williamson County

  • New cases - 49
  • Total cases - 14,107
  • Total deaths - 184

Franklin County

  • New cases - 21
  • Total cases - 8,531
  • Total deaths - 118

