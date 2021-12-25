Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reported 70 new cases of COVID-19
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 70 new cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday, December 25.
A summary of cases in the county includes:
Williamson County
- New cases - 49
- Total cases - 14,107
- Total deaths - 184
Franklin County
- New cases - 21
- Total cases - 8,531
- Total deaths - 118
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.