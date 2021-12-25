Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Christmas Eve homicide involving sword in Cape Girardeau

Brittany Wilson was taken to the Cape Girardeau municipal jail.
Brittany Wilson was taken to the Cape Girardeau municipal jail.(Cape Girardeau Police Department)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Police Department have arrested a woman for killing her boyfriend with a sword late at night on Christmas Eve.

At 11:05 p.m. on Christmas Eve, the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to a 911 call at 378 Barberry St.

The call was from a female who said she had killed her boyfriend with a sword.

The female, identified as Brittany Wilson, 32, from Cape Girardeau, was found by officers at the doorway to the residence, with the sword in the front lawn.

The police department said they found her deceased boyfriend, Harrison Stephen Foster, 34, in the bedroom with what appeared to be multiple stab wounds.

According to officers, Wilson said she and Foster had taken some methamphetamine earlier in the day.

Wilson also told officers that she believed Foster has had several other entities living inside his body for the past several months.

Officers say she claimed that Foster was harvesting body parts from individuals as well.

Wilson told officers that by stabbing Foster, she was “setting him free” of his entities.

After stabbing him a total of three times, she called the police.

Brittany Wilson was taken into custody and transported to the Cape Girardeau municipal jail.

She was charged with First Degree Murder and Armed Criminal Action.

Her cash bond has been set at $2 million.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Today marks the 66th anniversary of tracking Santa.
LIVE: NORAD tracks Santa’s journey around the world
FBI seeks clues in "intentional" Nashville bombing
One year later Christmas Day bombing survivors still struggle financially, where’s all the donated money?
Police say the truck hit the motorized bike while turning left at an intersection.
1 person dead after crash in Dexter involving truck, motorized bike
Delta is facing staffing issues and bad weather, forcing cancellation of some flights.
Airlines cancel Christmas flights due to COVID staffing shortages
Record-highs for Christmas.
First Alert: Record-high temps on Christmas Day

Latest News

FILE - Alex Jones, left, attends a rally in support of President Donald Trump called the "Save...
Alex Jones’ wife arrested on domestic violence charge
The Cave-in-Rock Ferry will will provide timely notice when service is expected to resume.
Cave-in-Rock Ferry closed due to high winds
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
The male juvenile was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, jeans, a gray hoodie, and white shoes.
McCracken Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing juvenile