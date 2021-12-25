Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Cave-in-Rock Ferry closed due to high winds

The Cave-in-Rock Ferry will will provide timely notice when service is expected to resume.
The Cave-in-Rock Ferry will will provide timely notice when service is expected to resume.((Source: KFVS))
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Cave-in-Rock Ferry has stopped operation due to high winds in the area.

The ferry halted service at 11 a.m., and is expected to remain closed much of the day until the wind direction changes or winds drop enough to allow service to resume.

The ferry reports winds are out of the west-southwest at 12 to 17 miles per hour with gusts to 33 mph.

When winds are out of the west or southwest, they interact with current in the Ohio River, creating choppy conditions.

The Cave-in-Rock Ferry will provide timely notice when service is able to resume.

For timely information on the ferry’s operating status, click here. 

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Today marks the 66th anniversary of tracking Santa.
LIVE: NORAD tracks Santa’s journey around the world
FBI seeks clues in "intentional" Nashville bombing
One year later Christmas Day bombing survivors still struggle financially, where’s all the donated money?
Police say the truck hit the motorized bike while turning left at an intersection.
1 person dead after crash in Dexter involving truck, motorized bike
Delta is facing staffing issues and bad weather, forcing cancellation of some flights.
Airlines cancel Christmas flights due to COVID staffing shortages
Record-highs for Christmas.
First Alert: Record-high temps on Christmas Day

Latest News

City utility reports 82% of electric customers back in service as of Dec. 24.
Mayfield EWS: 82% of Mayfield customers back in service
The nonprofit organization Paint for a Cure presented a check to to Mayfield residents Bruce...
ALS nonprofit organization helps Mayfield couple affected by tornado
FBI seeks clues in "intentional" Nashville bombing
One year later Christmas Day bombing survivors still struggle financially, where’s all the donated money?
Toy donation
Toy giveaway for Memphis children to go on after truckload stolen ahead of Christmas