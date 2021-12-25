Cave-in-Rock Ferry closed due to high winds

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Cave-in-Rock Ferry has stopped operation due to high winds in the area.

The ferry halted service at 11 a.m., and is expected to remain closed much of the day until the wind direction changes or winds drop enough to allow service to resume.

The ferry reports winds are out of the west-southwest at 12 to 17 miles per hour with gusts to 33 mph.

When winds are out of the west or southwest, they interact with current in the Ohio River, creating choppy conditions.

The Cave-in-Rock Ferry will provide timely notice when service is able to resume.

For timely information on the ferry’s operating status, click here.

