Above average temperatures will continue into next week.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Merry Christams Night Heartland. We saw record high temperatures across the area today followed by a cold front this evening. This front will bring slightly cooler weather to the area but temperatures will still remain well above average. Lows by morning will range from the upper 30s far north to the upper 40s far south.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and cooler but highs will still be well above average. Highs tomorrow afternoon will range from the upper 50s far north to the upper 60 far south.

As we start next week temperatures will warm to near record levels once again. Highs on Moday will approach 70 degrees again across much of the Heartland.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.