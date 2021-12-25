Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Above average temperatures will continue into next week.

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Grant Dade
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Merry Christams Night Heartland. We saw record high temperatures across the area today followed by a cold front this evening. This front will bring slightly cooler weather to the area but temperatures will still remain well above average. Lows by morning will range from the upper 30s far north to the upper 40s far south.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and cooler but highs will still be well above average. Highs tomorrow afternoon will range from the upper 50s far north to the upper 60 far south.

As we start next week temperatures will warm to near record levels once again. Highs on Moday will approach 70 degrees again across much of the Heartland.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Wilson was taken to the Cape Girardeau municipal jail.
Christmas Eve homicide involving sword in Cape Girardeau
Today marks the 66th anniversary of tracking Santa.
LIVE: NORAD tracks Santa’s journey around the world
FBI seeks clues in "intentional" Nashville bombing
One year later Christmas Day bombing survivors still struggle financially, where’s all the donated money?
Record-highs for Christmas.
First Alert: Above average temperatures continue next week
Police say the truck hit the motorized bike while turning left at an intersection.
1 person dead after crash in Dexter involving truck, motorized bike

Latest News

First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 12/24
First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 12/24
First Alert 6 p.m. Forecast on 12/24
First Alert 6 p.m. Forecast on 12/24
First Alert 5 p.m. Forecast on 12/24
First Alert 5 p.m. Forecast on 12/24
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Record warmth for Christmas