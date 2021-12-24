LIVE: NORAD tracks Santa’s journey around the world

(KFVS) - Santa has left the North Pole!

Track Santa live here as he delivers presents around the world.

You can also call 1-877-HI-NORAD or email noradtrackssanta@outlook.com where a NORAD staff member will tell you Santa’s last known location.

According to its website, NORAD’s predecessor, the Continental Air Defense Command, began tracking Santa in 1955.

NORAD replaced CONAD in 1958 and took over the mission of tracking Santa’s flight around the world.

While they can follow his on his journey, they say only Santa knows his route, which means they can’t predict where and when he will arrive at your house.

According to NORAD, Santa usually starts at the International Date Line in the Pacific Ocean and travels west. Keep in mind, his route can be affected by weather, so it’s unpredictable.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.