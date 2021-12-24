Santa is bringing record high temperatures on Christmas

Very windy conditions will continue for the rest of your Christmas Eve, winds could gust up to 40mph this afternoon. Also tracking near record highs today, with many areas seeing highs in the mid 60s. Hopefully Santa packed his short sleeves...tonight lows will only drop into the lower to mid 60s. Clouds should break up in many areas by Christmas day, with even warmer temperatures expected. Record highs look very likely. Highs will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s with windy conditions continuing. There is a very small chance for an isolated shower, but most areas will stay dry. More rain chances sneak back into the Heartland by Sunday evening.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.