Record warmth for Christmas

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Merry Christmas Heartland. For your Christmas Eve Night we will see mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions. Winds will gust at times over 30 miles per hour. Temperatures will only fall into the lower 60s by Christmas morning.

For your Christmas we will start off mostly cloudy but skies will become partly sunny during the afternoon. Winds will be gusty again between 25 and 30 MPH. Highs will range from the upper 60s far north to the middle 70s far south.

Christmas night a cold front will move through the Heartland. We will see a few clouds along with a very slim chance for a shower in our southern counte4is. Winds will turn out of the northwest. Lows by Sunday morning will range from the upper 30s far north to the upper 40s far south.

Sunday will start off mostly cloudy and there will be a chance for a few isolated showers. Winds will turn out of the southeast during the afternoon hours bringing warmer air back into the region. Highs will range from the upper 50s far north to the upper 60s far south.

