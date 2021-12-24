Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Record warmth for Christmas

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Grant Dade
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Merry Christmas Heartland. For your Christmas Eve Night we will see mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions. Winds will gust at times over 30 miles per hour. Temperatures will only fall into the lower 60s by Christmas morning.

For your Christmas we will start off mostly cloudy but skies will become partly sunny during the afternoon. Winds will be gusty again between 25 and 30 MPH. Highs will range from the upper 60s far north to the middle 70s far south.

Christmas night a cold front will move through the Heartland. We will see a few clouds along with a very slim chance for a shower in our southern counte4is. Winds will turn out of the northwest. Lows by Sunday morning will range from the upper 30s far north to the upper 40s far south.

Sunday will start off mostly cloudy and there will be a chance for a few isolated showers. Winds will turn out of the southeast during the afternoon hours bringing warmer air back into the region. Highs will range from the upper 50s far north to the upper 60s far south.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and another critically injured after a shooting at Town House Inn in Jackson...
Mississippi man charged with murder in shooting at Jackson, Mo. motel
Police say the truck hit the motorized bike while turning left at an intersection.
1 person dead after crash in Dexter involving truck, motorized bike
Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty on two manslaughter counts in the...
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death
Three people are accused of poaching deer, bobcat and turkey on private land in southern Ill.
3 accused of poaching deer, bobcat, turkey on private land in southern Ill.
Jacob Sullivan, 26, faces three counts of sexual conduct with a minor.
Arizona man charged after 6-year-old tests positive for sexually transmitted disease

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Santa is bringing record high temperatures on Christmas
Your First Alert forecast at noon on 12/24.
First Alert noon forecast on 12/24
Your First Alert morning forecast on 12/24.
First Alert morning forecast 12/24
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Friday Morning Forecast