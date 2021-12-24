President Biden approves federal disaster declaration
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WASHINGTON (KAIT) - President Joe Biden approved a federal disaster declaration for Arkansas in response to the Dec. 10 tornadoes.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson tweeted Friday that President Biden had approved the declaration, “Just in time for Christmas.”
The governor made two trips to Northeast Arkansas to view the damage caused by the tornadoes and met with those responding to the community’s needs.
He visited Monette on Saturday, Dec. 11, and Trumann on Thursday, Dec. 16.
Federal assistance will not only help homeowners with rebuilding, but it will also assist public entities.
