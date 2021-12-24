Heartland Votes
Mayfield EWS: 82% of Mayfield customers back in service

City utility reports 82% of electric customers back in service as of Dec. 24.
City utility reports 82% of electric customers back in service as of Dec. 24.(Jordin Wyatt/KFVS)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Mayfield Electric and Water System (MEWS) reports that 82% of their 5,560 customers now have power.

The latest MEWS survey indicates 979 customers are still without power; however, about half of those are in areas that received the heaviest damage and will likely remain out of service for a longer period of time.

A temporary office has been established to serve MEWS customers at 301 East Broadway in Mayfield.

The office will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, starting Monday, Dec. 27.

Customers who have questions may call 270-247-4661.

The Mayfield Fire Department has reported making several runs this week, responding to fires in houses where service has recently been restored.

MEWS says homeowners should be watchful for signs of electrical issues that may not be immediately apparent when power is first restored.

Local linemen and Paducah crews are working over the holiday to continue efforts to restore service and 20 mutual-aid line crews will be back in Mayfield on Monday to support the work.

MEWS continues to ask Mayfield residents to report locations where water meters need to be turned off in the tornado corridor.

Reducing the number of open water lines will help reduce demand on the water plant as efforts to restore normal water production continues.

For more information go to Facebook.com/MayfieldEWS.

