Heartland church slowly returning to traditional holiday services

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Christmas Eve mass is tradition at many churches in the Heartland.

But because of the pandemic, many churches moved to virtual services.

We talked to some church leaders about the challenges faced by the pandemic, and how they’re slowly returning to traditional services.

“It was challenging to be able to have service.”

Co-Pastors Rocky and Laura Strand talked about the issues they faced at the start of the pandemic.

“We had been portable prior to the experience, and we couldn’t meet at the community center and so that was really our biggest hurdle, and we were sick so that was a really big hurdle and not just us you know there’s a lot of people who were sick,” said Strand.

Last year for Christmas, the Bridge Church organized an outdoor event to minimize contact and they even had pre-recorded services.

“Being able to get together to celebrate the birth of our savior and doing that together as a church family is completely different than having it online where there’s no connection,” Strand said.

After a year of being virtual, Strand said they are finally returning to in-person services.

“We believe that we were created for relationship, not just with our savior, but with one another so if people are experiencing sorrow during the holidays and we’re able to gather together, we’re able to help cut that sorrow in half and then also if we’re able to experience joy when we do it together then that joy is doubled,” said Strand.

