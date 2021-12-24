Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 84 new cases of COVID-19

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 84 new cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, December 24.

A summary of cases in the county includes:

Williamson County

New cases - 54

Total cases - 14,058

Total deaths - 184

Franklin County

New cases - 30

Total cases - 8,510

Total deaths - 118

