Heartland Votes
Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 84 new cases of COVID-19

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 84 new cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, December 24.

A summary of cases in the county includes:

Williamson County

  • New cases - 54
  • Total cases - 14,058
  • Total deaths - 184

Franklin County

  • New cases - 30
  • Total cases - 8,510
  • Total deaths - 118

