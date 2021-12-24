Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 84 new cases of COVID-19
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 84 new cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, December 24.
A summary of cases in the county includes:
Williamson County
- New cases - 54
- Total cases - 14,058
- Total deaths - 184
Franklin County
- New cases - 30
- Total cases - 8,510
- Total deaths - 118
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.