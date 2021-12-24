Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert: Warmest Christmas Eve on record in the Heartland

By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Today will be cloudy with temperatures slowly climbing into the 60s by this afternoon and evening.

Brian Alworth says there may be some drizzle or sprinkles as humidity increases.

It will also be windy, with winds gusting to 30 or 40 miles per hour by this afternoon and evening.

It will be a mild Christmas Eve, but not necessarily a 'nice' Christmas Eve. In particular, it will become...

Posted by Brian Alworth KFVS on Friday, December 24, 2021

This will likely be the warmest Christmas Eve on record. Overnight lows are expected to stay around 60 thanks to clouds and gusty south winds.

Christmas Day could also have record-highs as we dry out a bit and get some sunshine.

Highs look to be in the 70-75 range, but still breezy.

A weak cold front will decrease winds and temperatures a bit Saturday night into Sunday.

The biggest issue for next week will be the threat of heavy rainfall.

Temps look to remain above average, so no concerns about winter precipitation, but repeated rainfall could eventually cause some issues.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and another critically injured after a shooting at Town House Inn in Jackson...
Mississippi man charged with murder in shooting at Jackson, Mo. motel
Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty on two manslaughter counts in the...
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death
Police say the truck hit the motorized bike while turning left at an intersection.
1 person dead after crash in Dexter involving truck, motorized bike
Jacob Sullivan, 26, faces three counts of sexual conduct with a minor.
Arizona man charged after 6-year-old tests positive for sexually transmitted disease
Three people are accused of poaching deer, bobcat and turkey on private land in southern Ill.
3 accused of poaching deer, bobcat, turkey on private land in southern Ill.

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Friday Morning Forecast
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Record highs for your Christmas
Record-breaking highs look very likely on Christmas Day, with many areas getting into the 70s!
First Alert: Record highs for Christmas
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Record breaking temperatures expected on Christmas