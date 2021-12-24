First Alert: Warmest Christmas Eve on record in the Heartland

(KFVS) - Today will be cloudy with temperatures slowly climbing into the 60s by this afternoon and evening.

Brian Alworth says there may be some drizzle or sprinkles as humidity increases.

It will also be windy, with winds gusting to 30 or 40 miles per hour by this afternoon and evening.

It will be a mild Christmas Eve, but not necessarily a 'nice' Christmas Eve. In particular, it will become... Posted by Brian Alworth KFVS on Friday, December 24, 2021

This will likely be the warmest Christmas Eve on record. Overnight lows are expected to stay around 60 thanks to clouds and gusty south winds.

Christmas Day could also have record-highs as we dry out a bit and get some sunshine.

Highs look to be in the 70-75 range, but still breezy.

A weak cold front will decrease winds and temperatures a bit Saturday night into Sunday.

The biggest issue for next week will be the threat of heavy rainfall.

Temps look to remain above average, so no concerns about winter precipitation, but repeated rainfall could eventually cause some issues.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.