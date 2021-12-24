First Alert Friday Morning Forecast

Not going to feel too much like Christmas the next few days as the pattern remains mild and windy. Today will be cloudy with air temps slowly climbing into the 60s by afternoon and evening. There may be some drizzle or sprinkles as humidity increases, but measurable precip looks unlikely. It will be quite windy, however, with SSW winds gusting to 30 or 40 mph by afternoon and evening. This will likely be the warmest Christmas Eve on record, with overnight lows expected to stay right around 60 thanks to clouds and gusty south winds. Christmas day will threaten record highs as we dry out a bit and get some sunshine: highs look to be in the 70 to 75 range…but remaining breezy until late in the day. A weak cold front will decrease winds and temps a bit Saturday night into Sunday.

The biggest issue for next week is going to be the threat of excessive rainfall. An active southwest flow pattern and a frontal boundary stalled over the region means that rain and even a few thunderstorms look possible at times from about Tuesday through Friday of next week. Temps look to remain above average, so no concerns about winter precip at this point. But repeated rainfall could eventually cause some issues, so this will be something to watch.

