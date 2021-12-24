Christmas travelers face impact of Omicron

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A surge in the Covid-19 variant, Omicron has raised concerned as people travel for the holiday. Health official suggest you get a booster shot so you won’t bring home the virus this Christmas.

Travelers are hitting the roads and skies despite the nationwide spike of the Omicron variant. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC said everyone is going to have to assess their own personal risk.

“If you have been vaccinated, if you have been boosted, if you have been practicing those mitigation strategies for the time leading up to your travel, your risk is much lower,” Dr. Walensky said.

Days before Christmas Eve, two major airlines canceled flights because of the increase of Covid-19 cases.

Folks in the Heartland tell me they plan to keep traveling at a minimum this year.

“I have a lot of family that is from out of town and they usually come here,” Amanda Strohmeyer said.

“We’re actually just staying at home with all of our family lives out of state and it’s just been tough trying to get over last year,” Tammy Stetka said.

With the spread of the virus, demand for more Covid-19 testing has increased.

President Biden said the goal is to get more people vaccinated.

“So, starting this week, I’ll be deploying hundreds more vaccinators and more sites to help get the booster shots in people’s arms,” Pres. Biden said. “I’ve ordered FEMA, the federal emergency management agency, to stand up new popup vaccination clinics all across the country where you can get that booster shot.”

Some said that is not an issue for them.

This Christmas, they feel safe with the precautionary measures suggested.

“We’re all vaccinated, most of us have had our boosters and all that stuff... I assume if anybody was feeling under the weather, they would probably skip out on coming but I don’t think anybody is,” Strohmeyer said.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.