Heartland Votes
Advertisement

ALS nonprofit organization helps Mayfield couple affected by tornado

The nonprofit organization Paint for a Cure presented a check to to Mayfield residents Bruce...
The nonprofit organization Paint for a Cure presented a check to to Mayfield residents Bruce and Valerie Nedrow.(Krista Tillman/Evolve PR and Marketing)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A couple impacted by the recent tornado received a check from a nonprofit organization that supports those affected by ALS.

On Thursday afternoon, December 23, Paint for a Cure presented a check for $3,000 to Bruce and Valerie Nedrow to help with home improvements.

According to a release from a marketing group for the organization, the couple is still without electricity and heat, and has been using a gas generator, since the tornado on Dec. 10.

They said the Nedrows grew up in Mayfield and met while attending Mayfield High School in the ‘70s.

Bruce Nedrow worked at an area tire manufacturing facility, then as a HVAC service technician before working for the Mayfield School System until he was diagnosed with ALS.

Valerie Nedrow is a retired professor with 27 years of service at West Kentucky Community and Technical College in Paducah.

Paint for a Cure was founded by Eric Weinbrenner, who turned to painting as a way to cope with his 2019 diagnosis of Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Its goal is to provide medically accessible housing and monetary assistance to ALS patients and their families who cannot afford those necessities.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and another critically injured after a shooting at Town House Inn in Jackson...
Mississippi man charged with murder in shooting at Jackson, Mo. motel
Police say the truck hit the motorized bike while turning left at an intersection.
1 person dead after crash in Dexter involving truck, motorized bike
Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty on two manslaughter counts in the...
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death
Jacob Sullivan, 26, faces three counts of sexual conduct with a minor.
Arizona man charged after 6-year-old tests positive for sexually transmitted disease
Three people are accused of poaching deer, bobcat and turkey on private land in southern Ill.
3 accused of poaching deer, bobcat, turkey on private land in southern Ill.

Latest News

Paint for a Cure presented a $3,000 check to a Mayfield couple to help with home improvements...
ALS nonprofit presents check to Mayfield couple affected by tornado
Today marks the 66th anniversary of tracking Santa.
LIVE: NORAD tracks Santa’s journey around the world
Church leaders in Cape Girardeau talked about the challenges brought by the pandemic, and how...
Heartland church slowly returning to traditional holiday services
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office had some safety tips for last-minute shoppers.
Holiday shopping safety tips